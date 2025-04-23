Inventwood Welcomes Jonathan Strimling As President To Accelerate Commercialization And Market Growth Of Revolutionary SUPERWOOD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning entrepreneur to lead commercial expansion as InventWood prepares for market launch

FREDERICK, Md., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InventWood, creator of revolutionary SUPERWOOD, today announced the appointment of seasoned entrepreneur Jonathan Strimling as its new president. Strimling will lead InventWood's go-to-market strategy and oversee the commercial scaling of SUPERWOOD, wood reinvented with strength exceeding steel. He will be charged with positioning the company for rapid growth and widespread adoption in the construction industry.

Strimling joins InventWood following significant success as CEO of CleanFiber, where he oversaw the commercialization of breakthrough carbon-storing insulation, guiding the firm through securing over $100 million in capital and achieving recognition as America's fastest-growing manufacturing firm in 2024. His track record includes successfully leading SharpSpring, a SaaS marketing technology company, through significant growth and bringing the firm to the NASDAQ. (SharpSpring was ultimately acquired by Constant Contact for $240 million.) Strimling brings deep experience launching and scaling innovative technology companies, securing capital , and driving exponential market growth.

"Jonathan Strimling is a proven leader with an exceptional track record in transforming breakthrough technologies into commercial successes," said Alex Lau, CEO of InventWood. "As we bring SUPERWOOD to market, his leadership will be instrumental in rapidly scaling production, driving market adoption, and delivering the profound industry impact this material is poised to achieve."

Developed through groundbreaking research at the University of Maryland by Dr. Liangbing Hu, SUPERWOOD transforms ordinary wood at a molecular level, making it stronger, tougher, and more resilient than steel while maintaining its organic qualities and aesthetic appeal.

“Joining InventWood at this pivotal moment, as SUPERWOOD transitions from being a remarkable innovation to a market-ready solution, is incredibly exciting," said Strimling. "InventWood's technology isn't just superior, it's transformational. I'm committed to accelerating the company's trajectory as we establish SUPERWOOD as the material of choice for architects, builders, and developers seeking strength, durability, and reduced environmental impact.”

InventWood's first large-scale manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland, is set to begin production this summer, utilizing a fully domestic supply chain to support American jobs and ensure consistent quality.

Learn more about InventWood and its technology at .

About InventWood

InventWood transforms nature's oldest building material into something extraordinary. With SUPERWOOD, we've reinvented wood itself, delivering a building material that's superstrong, superdurable, and engineered to outperform conventional alternatives. Our technology creates beautiful, biogenic buildings using domestically sourced wood, directly supporting the health and longevity of American forests. SUPERWOOD's nano-cellulose-based innovation retains wood's countless natural qualities, from its organic warmth and tactile feel to its intrinsic connection to natural environments, while providing unmatched performance. InventWood has received significant recognition and support, including a $20 million SCALEUP award from the U.S. Department of Energy along with substantial private funding. Learn more at .

Media Contact

InventWood

Christina Ra

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at