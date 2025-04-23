Excellence Across The States: 58 Cpamerica Cpas Named To Forbes Best-In-State List

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-eight CPAs from CPAmerica member firms were recognized on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best-In-State CPAs, which highlights 1,000 of the top professionals across all 50 states. This new ranking follows the success of last year's first-ever Forbes Top 200 CPAs list. According to Forbes, the America's Best-In-State CPAs list was developed exclusively by its editorial team. Candidates were selected through a combination of industry insider interviews, outside nominations, editorial research, and input from an independent advisory board of accomplished CPAs.

"We're incredibly proud of our members who have earned this prestigious recognition from Forbes," said CPAmerica President & CEO Grace Horvath. "Their professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence truly set them apart and continue to inspire and elevate our membership."

According to Forbes' website, nominees were rated in 10 weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, thought leadership and community service. The CPAs with the highest scores made the final list.

CPAmerica has more than 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:



Richard Craig , managing partner at 415 Group , headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

John Lauseng and Tracy Allen , CEO and partner, respectively, at Aldrich Group , headquartered in Salem, Ore.

Caterina Mozingo and Corey Savoie , partner and shareholder, respectively, at Aldridge Borden - OneSource , headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.

Brandon Smith , managing partner at Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C ., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.

Holly Ferguson , principal at Albin, Randall & Bennett CPAs , headquartered Portland, Maine.

Pamela Baker , managing partner at Barbacane, Thornton & Company, LLP, headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

Leslie Daane , director at Barnard, Vogler & Co. , headquartered in Reno, Nev.

Dahlia Garcia , partner at Beasley, Mitchell & Co., LLP , headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M.

Richard Bell , CEO at Bell & Company, PA, headquartered in North Little Rock, Ark.

Clint Tavenner , managing partner at Cooper Norman CPAs & Business Advisors , headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Mike Parton , A&A principal at Coulter & Justus, P.C. , headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.

Peter Maddalena , leading partner at Cummings, Keegan & Co., P.L.L.P. , headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn.

David Bundy, Erica Horn and Elizabeth Woodward , CEO, tax director and director, respectively, at Dean Dorton , headquartered in Lexington, Ky.

Shelly Bedford , managing partner at Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth , headquartered in Traverse City, Mich.

Michael Gillis and Benjamin Hamrick , partner/co-CEO and partner, respectively, at DMJPS PLLC , headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.

Scott Sorenson , managing partner at Frankel, LLC , headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Seth McDaniel , managing partner at Frazier & Deeter, LLC , headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

Shane Rohrbach , partner at Gollob Morgan Peddy PC , headquartered in Tyler, TX

Jackie Cardello, Tricia Katebini and John Pace , managing partner, partner, and partner, respectively, at GRF CPAs & Advisors , headquartered in Bethesda, Md.

James Haefele , leading partner at Haefele Flanagan CPAs , headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J.

Jim Ramborger , CEO at HKP Advisors , headquartered in Seattle, Wash.

Coleen Krogen , managing partner at HBL CPAs P.C., headquartered in Tucson, Ariz.

Duane Moulton , managing shareholder at Holmes & Turner CPAs, headquartered in Bozeman, Mont.

Greg Burbach, Holly Cushman, and Katie Thomas , chairman, shareholder, and CEO, respectively, at Honkamp P.C ., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

William Hamilton , managing partner at Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La.

Greg Denning , managing partner at Larson & Company, PC , headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Chris Overturf , shareholder at LattaHarris, LLP , headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Lee Cohen , managing partner at LMC Advisors, LLC , headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Kyle Parks , leading partner at Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP , headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dan Schwarz , shareholder at MHCS P.C. , headquartered in Wes Des Moines, Iowa.

Richard Bullock , managing partner at Nail Mckinney P.A. , headquartered in Tupelo, Miss.

Kelli D'Amore and Krista Dupre , managing shareholder and manager, respectively, at Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA, headquartered in Concord, N.H.

Kuno Bell , managing partner at Pease Bell CPAs, LL , headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Toby Clary , shareholder at Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C. , headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo.

Michael Stephano , cofounder at Stephano Slack LLC , headquartered in Wayne, Pa.

Robert Kind , managing shareholder at Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C. , headquartered in Albany, N.Y.

Audrey Lance , manager at Thomas, Head, & Greisen, PC , headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Jeff Barbacci , managing partner at Thomas Howell Ferguson, PA , headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla.

Carolyn Quill , managing partner at Thompson Greenspon , headquartered in Fairfax, Va.

Nathan Volkomener , managing shareholder at Vesta , headquartered in Plymouth, Wis.

Angela Kerns , managing shareholder at Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer, P.C. , headquartered in Norfolk, Va.

Randy Brammer , managing partner at Wallace, Plese + Dreher, L.L.P. , headquartered in Chandler, Ariz.

Glenn Miller , managing partner at Wegner CPAs , headquartered in Madison, Wis.

Lisa Shuneson , CEO at Whalen & Company CPAs , headquartered in Worthington, Ohio.

Kathleen Cocoran , managing director at Wheeler, Wolfenden & Dwares, CPAs , headquartered in Wilmington, Del.

Tracee Buethner and Robert Dale , stockholders/partners, at Widmer Roel PC , headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Ebony Rahe , President at Williams & Company P.C. , headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global , an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at .

