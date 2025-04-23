New Toll Brothers Luxury Townhome Community, Stonemill Village, Is Now Open In Downingtown, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Chester County townhome community, Stonemill Village , is now open for sale. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are open for tours at 5 Grayson Lane in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Located in the prestigious Downingtown Area School District, Stonemill Village will feature 89 two-story townhomes in a quiet neighborhood close to every convenience. Home shoppers will be able to choose from a variety of exquisite home designs ranging from 1,825 to 2,114+ square feet, with 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, and 1- to 2-car garages, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Onsite amenities include walking trails throughout the community, a tot lot, and an outdoor fitness station. The community offers residents a low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn care, snow removal, trash, and recycling included.









Stonemill Village offers an array of quick move-in homes available for delivery as early as July and August 2025 – just in time for the new school year. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features include a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes selected by award-winning design professionals. In addition, a select number of build-to-order homes will also be available for Toll Brothers customers to personalize their selections at the Toll Brothers Design Studio .

“We are excited to offer our signature build-to-order homes as well as beautiful quick move-in homes at Stonemill Village that are available for every timeline,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.“With floor plans designed with home offices, basements on select home sites, and outstanding personalization options, Stonemill Village will offer residents the best in luxury living in a tranquil location close to everything.”

Toll Brothers residents will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Marsh Creek State Park, Eagle Village Shops, Main Street at Exton, King of Prussia Mall and Town Center at King of Prussia, as well as Philadelphia's sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.

Major highways including Routes 202 and 30 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are easily accessible from Stonemill Village, offering homeowners convenient access to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Chester County area include Anfield at Malvern , Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection , and Riverstone Crossing .

Homes in Stonemill Village are priced from the mid-$500,000s. For more information on this Toll Brothers luxury townhome new construction community, home shoppers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

