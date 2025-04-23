Influence Society Expands In Europe With New Paris Office Led By Former Aman Hotels Executive

Parisian_Office

A creative hub in the heart of Paris to support visionary hotel brands seeking elevated digital storytelling

- Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence SocietyPARIS, FRANCE, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influence Society, the creative agency at the crossroads of design, hospitality, and innovation, has opened a new office in Paris to support its continued growth across Europe. Located along the Seine at 28 Cours Albert 1er in the 8th Arrondissement-just steps from Avenue Montaigne-the new office will serve as a central hub for deeper collaboration with hotel brands that value high-touch digital experiences.Heading up the Paris office is Eve-Marie Steenman, a seasoned luxury hospitality executive whose background includes marketing leadership at Aman Hotels. With an eye for refinement and an intuitive understanding of guest experience, she brings a rare perspective that merges operational excellence with creative storytelling."At Influence Society, we don't just build marketing strategies-we craft brand moments that linger," said Eve-Marie Steenman, Head of the Paris Office."Having worked with some of the most meticulous hotel brands, I'm excited to help our clients translate their essence into stories that resonate."The opening of the Paris office reflects Influence Society's growing portfolio of exceptional hotels across Europe, the Middle East, and North America-each seeking digital solutions that blend subtle technology with sensory-rich narratives. Paris, a capital of both style and hospitality, offers the perfect backdrop for this next chapter.“Paris isn't just a strategic growth-it's a cultural alignment,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society.“With Eve-Marie at the helm, our Paris team will deepen our creative partnerships and support hoteliers who stand apart.”Since 2016, Influence Society has built a reputation for helping boutique and luxury hospitality brands shape bold identities and compelling digital ecosystems. From performance marketing and custom websites to launch campaigns, branding and content creation, the agency is known for its design-centric approach and agile, collaborative model.This new Paris office marks a commitment to being closer to the creators of today's most inspiring places, and to helping them tell stories that captivate and endure.About Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit .

Sébastien FELIX

Influence Society

+33 7 89 29 87 35

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.