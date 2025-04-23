403
Rixos Founder and Chairman Visits Baghdad
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) A strategic move to elevate the capital’s presence among global luxury destinations
Baghdad, Iraq- In a significant gesture reflecting Rixos’ growing interest in the Iraqi market, Mr. Fettah Tamince, Founder and Chairman of the prestigious global hospitality Rixos Brand, arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, April 17, 2025. His visit marks a milestone in the city’s growth plan, driven by the objective of becoming a leading worldwide tourist destination. Mr. Tamince inspected progress at the landmark Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences, a high-profile development by Estithmar Holding, a Qatari Listed company, in the heart of the Green Zone.
Set to become the first Rixos-branded five-star destination in the Iraqi capital, this unique project reflects Baghdad’s rebirth as a cultural and economic gateway to the world. The visit coincides with accelerated development efforts by both public and private sectors in Iraq, aimed at modernising infrastructure and attracting investment.
As part of Rixos broader global expansion strategy, the Baghdad project joins an impressive portfolio of iconic properties in Istanbul, Antalya, Dubai, Jeddah, Montenegro, and Sharm El Sheikh. Rixos’ entry into Iraq signals a long-term commitment to tapping into new, high-potential markets and places Baghdad firmly on the global tourism radar.
Estithmar Holding – a leading Qatari listed Company – is developing this project through its subsidiary “Estithmar Properties” in Iraq. This initiative is expected to drive substantial impact across Iraq’s construction, supply, and service sectors, creating valuable job opportunities for Iraqi professionals during both the construction and operational phases. Its long-term contribution includes supporting the evolution of Iraq’s tourism infrastructure and promoting local expertise with tangible and positive impact on the national economy.
Poised to open soon, Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences promises to deliver a unique blend of authentic Iraqi culture and international luxury. With its meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence, the development is expected to transform the hospitality scene in Iraq, offering residents and visitors an experience that reflects Baghdad’s rich heritage and promising future. Rixos Baghdad project includes 322 refined hotel rooms,159 upscale residences, 9 exceptional hotel villas, 6 signature restaurants, a world-class wellness centre, and dedicated facilities for padel and tennis. This unparalleled offering will redefine the standard of living in Baghdad, introducing a new chapter in the city’s journey toward modernity, prestige, and global acclaim.
