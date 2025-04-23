Lennox Reports First Quarter Results
|
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
$ 1,072.6
|
|
$ 1,047.1
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
744.1
|
|
707.1
|
|
Gross profit
|
328.5
|
|
340.0
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
171.3
|
|
170.7
|
|
Losses and other expenses, net
|
2.8
|
|
3.7
|
|
Income from equity method investments
|
(1.2)
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
Operating income
|
155.6
|
|
166.8
|
|
Pension settlements
|
0.1
|
|
-
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
6.2
|
|
11.8
|
|
Other expense, net
|
0.9
|
|
0.8
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
148.4
|
|
154.2
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
28.1
|
|
29.9
|
|
Net income
|
$ 120.3
|
|
$ 124.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – Basic:
|
$ 3.39
|
|
$ 3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – Diluted:
|
$ 3.37
|
|
$ 3.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
35.5
|
|
35.6
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
35.7
|
|
35.8
|
|
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Segment Net Sales and Profit (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in millions)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
Home Comfort Solutions
|
$ 721.4
|
|
$ 674.6
|
Building Climate Solutions
|
351.2
|
|
372.5
|
Corporate and other
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total segment sales
|
$ 1,072.6
|
|
$ 1,047.1
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Profit (Loss)(1)
|
|
|
|
Home Comfort Solutions
|
$ 116.8
|
|
$ 112.1
|
Building Climate Solutions
|
53.5
|
|
78.2
|
Corporate and other
|
(14.7)
|
|
(23.5)
|
Total segment profit
|
155.6
|
|
166.8
|
Reconciliation to Operating income:
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale from previous dispositions
|
-
|
|
-
|
Operating income
|
$ 155.6
|
|
$ 166.8
|
(1)
|
We define segment profit (loss) as a segment's operating income (loss) included in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding:
|
|
. Restructuring charges, and;
|
|
. Loss (gain) on sale of previous dispositions
|
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
(Amounts in millions, except shares and par values)
|
As of March 31, 2025
|
|
As of December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 217.2
|
|
$ 415.1
|
Short-term investments
|
5.7
|
|
7.2
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $16.2 and $17.8 in
|
651.7
|
|
661.1
|
Inventories, net
|
902.3
|
|
704.8
|
Other current assets
|
78.1
|
|
96.0
|
Total current assets
|
1,855.0
|
|
1,884.2
|
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
|
810.3
|
|
800.1
|
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
|
323.1
|
|
327.2
|
Goodwill
|
220.0
|
|
220.0
|
Deferred income taxes
|
76.6
|
|
75.1
|
Other assets, net
|
170.4
|
|
165.2
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,455.4
|
|
$ 3,471.8
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 576.6
|
|
$ 490.0
|
Accrued expenses
|
326.3
|
|
435.4
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
315.2
|
|
314.5
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
76.5
|
|
73.4
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,294.6
|
|
1,313.3
|
Long-term debt
|
834.2
|
|
833.1
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
263.9
|
|
267.6
|
Pensions
|
19.7
|
|
18.9
|
Other liabilities
|
190.5
|
|
188.7
|
Total liabilities
|
2,602.9
|
|
2,621.6
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
|
0.9
|
|
0.9
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,219.0
|
|
1,213.3
|
Retained earnings
|
4,230.3
|
|
4,150.8
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(80.6)
|
|
(93.7)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 51,678,069 shares and 51,573,986 shares for
|
(4,517.1)
|
|
(4,421.1)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
852.5
|
|
850.2
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,455.4
|
|
$ 3,471.8
|
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
(Amounts in millions)
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 120.3
|
|
$ 124.3
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Income from equity method investments
|
(1.2)
|
|
(1.2)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1.3
|
|
1.8
|
Unrealized (gains) losses, net on derivative contracts
|
(0.5)
|
|
4.4
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
6.3
|
|
6.6
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
25.6
|
|
24.0
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(4.2)
|
|
(9.3)
|
Pension expense
|
1.1
|
|
0.1
|
Pension contributions
|
(0.3)
|
|
(5.1)
|
Other items, net
|
-
|
|
(0.1)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
8.3
|
|
(24.9)
|
Inventories
|
(197.0)
|
|
(125.4)
|
Other current assets
|
(1.7)
|
|
(7.7)
|
Accounts payable
|
85.2
|
|
65.0
|
Accrued expenses
|
(105.1)
|
|
(113.8)
|
Income taxes payable and receivable, net
|
27.1
|
|
34.7
|
Leases, net
|
3.4
|
|
(1.1)
|
Other, net
|
(4.4)
|
|
4.9
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(35.8)
|
|
(22.8)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(25.5)
|
|
(29.5)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash
|
-
|
|
1.8
|
Proceeds from (purchases of) investments and other
|
1.5
|
|
(3.5)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(23.5)
|
|
(30.7)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Borrowings from debt arrangements
|
-
|
|
303.6
|
Payments on debt arrangements
|
(5.0)
|
|
(215.1)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchases
|
1.2
|
|
1.1
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(85.2)
|
|
-
|
Repurchases of common stock to satisfy employee withholding tax obligations
|
(11.3)
|
|
(8.1)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(40.9)
|
|
(39.1)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(141.2)
|
|
42.4
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(200.5)
|
|
(11.1)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
2.6
|
|
(3.9)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
415.1
|
|
60.7
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 217.2
|
|
$ 45.7
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$ 19.2
|
|
$ 21.8
|
Income taxes paid (net of refunds)
|
$ 5.1
|
|
$ 4.0
|
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measures
|
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share and ratio data)
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements and segment net sales and profit (loss) presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance.
|
Reconciliation of Net income, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, a Non-GAAP measure
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Amount
|
Per Diluted
|
|
Amount
|
Per Diluted
|
Net income, a GAAP measure
|
$ 120.3
|
$ 3.37
|
|
$ 124.3
|
$ 3.47
|
Restructuring charges
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sale from previous dispositions
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure
|
$ 120.3
|
$ 3.37
|
|
$ 124.3
|
$ 3.47
|
Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, a Non-GAAP measure
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$ (35.8)
|
|
$ (22.8)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(25.5)
|
|
(29.5)
|
Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
Free cash flow, a Non-GAAP measure
|
$ (60.8)
|
|
$ (51.8)
