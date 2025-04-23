Lennox Reports First Quarter Results

Q1 Highlights

Revenue $1.1 billion, up 2%

GAAP Operating Income $156 million – Segment profit down 7% to $156 million

GAAP diluted EPS $3.37 – Adjusted diluted EPS down 3% to $3.37 Maintaining 2% revenue guidance and narrowing the adjusted EPS range to $22.25-$23.50

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII ), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today reported first quarter financial results with $1.1 billion of revenue, $156 million of operating income and $3.37 GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Revenue grew 2% to $1.1 billion. Segment profit decreased 7% to $156 million. Segment margin was down 140 basis points to 14.5%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 3% to $3.37.

"Our results this quarter highlight the strength of our replacement-driven business model and the value of our North American-focused strategy. We are navigating the shifting trade dynamics with flexibility, supported by a more resilient supply chain built through past disruptions," said CEO, Alok Maskara. "While the current environment presents uncertainty, we remain focused on being a reliable partner to our customers and making necessary pricing adjustments to maintain supply chain stability. We are narrowing our full-year guidance, with pricing expected to offset any volume impacts."

The Home Comfort Solutions segment achieved 7% revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by favorable product and channel mix along with sustained pricing excellence. Segment profit margins decreased by 40 basis points, driven by tariff and commodity impacts. Sales volumes were flat as dealers and distributors continued to purchase remaining R-410A inventory while transitioning to the new low GWP product. Replacement-driven demand continues to serve as a stable foundation for this business.

Building Climate Solutions segment revenue decreased by 6% this quarter, as sales volumes were impacted by the timing of customer transitions to low GWP products. There were also expected factory cost inefficiencies during the transition. In addition, timing of tariff related costs compared to pricing realization put temporary pressure on segment profit margins. Despite these headwinds, order rates remain healthy as low GWP adoption grows and emergency replacement activity gains momentum.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: $1.1 billion was up 2% driven by favorable price and mix benefits.

Operating Income: $156 million, down 7%, with operating profit margin of 14.5%, down 140 basis points.

Segment Profit: $156 million, down 7%, and segment profit margin of 14.5%, down 140 basis points. Profit decline can be attributed to $12 million in sales volume; $29 million of product cost primarily related to tariff impacts and factory inefficiencies; and $10 million of other costs, including distribution investments, freight and selling expense. This was partially offset by $40 million of price/mix benefits, driven primarily by the transition to the new low GWP product.

Net Income: $120 million, or $3.37 per share, compared to $124 million, or $3.47 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income: $120 million, or $3.37 per share, compared to $124 million, or $3.47 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flow used was $36 million compared to $23 million in the prior-year quarter. Net capital expenditures were $25 million compared to $29 million in the prior-year quarter. This quarter the company repurchased $85 million in shares.

Home Comfort Solutions: Business segment revenue was $721 million, up 7%. Segment profit was $117 million, up 4%, and segment margin was 16.2%, down 40 basis points. Segment profit increased $5 million compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was driven by $31 million in price/mix benefits. This was partially offset by a $15 million increase in product costs driven by the impact of tariffs. Profit was also impacted by $11 million of continued investments in distribution and selling and other miscellaneous items.

Building Climate Solutions: Business segment revenue was $351 million, down 6%. Segment profit was $54 million, down $25 million or 32%, and segment margin decreased 580 basis points to 15.2%. The decline was driven by a $12 million decrease in sales volume; $14 million of expense related to the new factory ramp-up, manufacturing inefficiencies at existing facilities, and the impact of tariffs; and $8 million in investments in emergency replacement sales force and other miscellaneous items. These impacts were offset by $9 million in price/mix benefits.

Corporate and Other: Corporate expenses were $15 million, a decrease of $9 million versus the prior-year quarter primarily driven by timing.

FULL YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE

For full year 2025, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be within the range of $22.25 to $23.50.

Revenue is still anticipated to increase by approximately 2%. We now expect additional pricing gains to overcome tariffs while preserving profit margins and offsetting the impact of potential volume declines.

Capital expenditures are still projected to be approximately $150 million, and the Free Cash Flow range remains at $650 million to $800 million.

