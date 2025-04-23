Adani Electricity Urges Customers To Use Electricity Judiciously During Scorching Summer

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Wednesday urged customers to stay cool while being mindful of electricity consumption during the scorching summer months.

Increased use of cooling appliances can lead to higher electricity bills due to shifting into higher tariff slabs, said the Adani Group company.

“Effectively managing electricity consumption during peak summer months can lead to lower bills and a reduced environmental impact. Small changes in daily habits can result in significant savings and support a more sustainable way of living,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

During periods of intense heat, power consumption tends to rise, significantly impacting electricity bills.

“We encourage all consumers to use electricity judiciously and adopt energy-saving practices to keep costs under control. Small, consistent changes can lead to substantial long-term savings and support a more sustainable lifestyle,” it said in a statement.

The company also shared tips to beat the heat and lower the electricity bill.

Set your AC to a moderate temperature (around 24 degree Celsius) and use ceiling fans to enhance cooling. Consider energy-efficient models or programmable thermostats to regulate usage based on occupancy.

Use cooler mornings and evenings to your advantage by opening windows for cross-ventilation. Keep blinds or curtains closed during the hottest parts of the day to block direct sunlight.

“Upgrade to appliances with high Energy Star ratings to reduce electricity consumption. Use washing machines and dishwashers during off-peak hours to lower overall energy costs,” said the company.

Many devices draw power even when switched off, contributing to“phantom” energy consumption. Unplug chargers and appliances when not in use or use power strips with built-in switches to disconnect multiple devices at once, it added.

Also, maintain air conditioners, refrigerators and other appliances to ensure optimal performance and efficiency and clean or replace air filters regularly and schedule professional servicing when needed.