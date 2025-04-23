Poland Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market Opportunities In Polish Construction - A Detailed 10-Year Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This comprehensive report offers data-centric insights into building and infrastructure opportunities, covering 100+ KPIs, with detailed analysis across 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and more. Optimize your strategies with detailed cost analyses and city-level insights.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in Poland is expected to grow by 5.1% on annual basis to reach EUR 54.04 billion in 2025.

The construction market in Poland experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 51.41 billion to approximately EUR 66.66 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Poland, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Poland.

KPIs covered include the following:



Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction Number of units

Report Scope:



Poland Economic Indicators

Poland Top Cities Construction Data

Poland Residential Building Construction Coverage

Poland Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Poland Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Poland Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Poland Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Poland Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Poland Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Poland Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Poland Green Infrastructure Construction Poland Construction Cost Structure Analysis

Reasons to buy



Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs : Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data : Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights : Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis : Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

