Mcadam Included On USA Today’S List Of The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam, a national financial services firm headquartered in Philadelphia, has been named on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025. This is the third year in a row McAdam has been recognized on the list. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 23, 2025, and can be viewed on USATODAY.COM.

The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 list is awarded to the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on two dimensions:



Recommendations from financial advisors, clients, and industry experts:

Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 30,000 individuals. Clients, industry experts, and financial advisors working for an RIA firm could recommend the RIA firms they find commendable.

Development of Assets under Management (AUM):

Both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM development were analyzed using publicly available data.

Based on the results of the study, McAdam is pleased to be recognized on USA TODAY's list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025.

“Our firm is honored to be included on the national USA Today list of 'Best Financial Advisory Firms' for the third time. The independent survey affirms our company has developed strong lasting relationships in the industry. McAdam advisors and staff each make important contributions in building our brand awareness one client interaction at a time,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael McAdam.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About McAdam LLC.

Founded in 2008, McAdam Financial is a nationally recognized independent financial advisory firm. Its Philadelphia headquarters leads a nationwide network of fiduciary financial advisors operating in Boston, Chicago, and Tysons Corner. The firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through a comprehensive approach that includes retirement planning, 401(k) optimization, tax and insurance analysis, investment planning, education planning, estate planning, and employer benefits optimization. McAdam Financial provides specialized strategies to grow, sustain, and protect wealth, helping enable clients to enjoy a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Important Disclosures

Awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of McAdam's future performance, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that such client will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients.

Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Such awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, rankings are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser.

The awards listed do not require memberships or payment for consideration. By virtue of disclosing an award ranking, McAdam is disclosing favorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked above other advisors) and unfavorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked below other advisors). The awards and rankings are independently granted. McAdam is not affiliated with the awarding rating services or and/or publications listed.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals of McAdam, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Insurance products and services offered through McAdam Financial. McAdam, LLC and McAdam Financial are not affiliated with MAS.

