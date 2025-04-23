403
2026 Dates Announced as World Art Dubai Wraps Up 11th Edition and announces 16 prize-winning artists, galleries & schools
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) ● The 12th edition of WAD will run from April 29 to May 3, 2026
● Sixteen outstanding artists and galleries were honoured at the WAD Awards, with artists winning workshops, certificates, and residencies at hotels in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 22, 2025 – World Art Dubai 2025 (WAD) wrapped up its final day on Sunday, April 20, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with an awards ceremony honouring artists and galleries in 16 categories.
The prize ceremony marked the end of a successful 11th edition, which brought together 400+ artists, 120+ galleries, and 10,000+ artworks from 65 countries across Hall 1 and Zabeel Halls 1-3 of DWTC.
The closing day saw a lively turnout of families and art lovers enjoying a packed agenda of workshops, including urban sketching and pottery at the WAD Studio, and bag tufting at the Textile Hub, a new feature that brought together 14 textile artists from nine countries. Three pop-up performance zones around the four halls created focal points of live music and art, including the sculpting of a life-sized face and head by Artezaar artist Jude Obozuwa. The entertainment programme closed with the audience donning headphones for a ‘silent’ show by European synth-pop duo, close to Monday.
Closing the evening was a ceremony of awards across 16 categories, which included a Future Artist Award for primary and secondary pupils who imagined a creative vision of the world 50 years from now. The schools were gifted cash and workshops worth AED 1,000 by StuDIYo Lab.
The Artist in Residence Awards saw two international artists win a residency at Rove Hotels and Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, during which they’ll produce artworks inspired by their stay.
This edition of WAD also marked the inaugural ANAX Art Award, introduced by the show’s official property sponsor, ANAX Developments, to honour excellence in Emirati art. The award celebrates the growing cultural identity of the UAE and the intersection of artistic innovation with luxury design. Hend Rashed [CO1] was named the winner and will create a piece of art for an ANAX Property.
Kanwar Singh, CEO of ANAX Developments, commented: “ANAX Developments is honoured to present the ANAX Art Award at World Art Dubai, celebrating Dubai’s rich cultural heritage and showcasing exceptional Emirati talent. This initiative bridges the worlds of art and luxury real estate, highlighting the deep connection between culture and design. In alignment with World Art Dubai’s vision, the award reflects ANAX’s dedication to boundless creativity and innovation. By supporting local artists, we are not only shaping our brand’s cultural identity but also strengthening our connection with Dubai’s community. This endeavour transcends art and design; it aims to tell a story that embodies the aspirations of the UAE.”
Sixteen categories were presented to outstanding talent across the show, with four key titles already announced during Friday night’s VIP celebration. These were:
● Best Artist: Dhuha Al Khdhairi
● Best Emerging Artist: CubixArt
● Best Gallery: AN Inc.
● Best Artwork: Mualaqat
Assistant Vice President at Exhibitions, Asma Al Sharif, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “For over a decade, World Art Dubai has championed both emerging and established voices across the globe. We’re proud of the platform it continues to provide and are excited for its return in 2026 with even more creative energy and global participation.”
Looking ahead, organisers confirmed that World Art Dubai will return from Wednesday, April 29, to Sunday, May 3, 2026. With fresh names, inspiring artworks, and expanded features in the pipeline, the countdown to the 12th edition begins now.
World Art Dubai 2025 is brought to you with support from legal sponsor Knightsbridge Group and official property sponsor ANAX Developments.
Dates: April 17–20, 2025, at Dubai World Trade Centre
