J&K Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Assistance To Families Of Pahalgam Attack Victims

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia relief to the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured in the incident.
In a post on X, Chief Minister's office stated that the barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in the society.
“We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the precious lives lost. No amount of money can ever compensate for the loss of loved ones, but as a mark of support and solidarity, the J&K Government announces an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries,” it said.
It added that all arrangements for the dignified transport of the victims back to their homes have been made.“The injured are being provided the best medical care”.
“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We share in your grief and stand by you in this dark hour. But terror will never break our resolve, and we will not rest until those behind this barbarity are brought to justice,” it said.
