Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Greet Jagan On Birthday

Amaravati, Dec 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday greeted YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday.

"I extend my hearty felicitations and warm greetings to Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister on his Birthday. May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life," Governor Abdul Nazeer posted on X.

Chief Minister Naidu also took to the social media platform to convey birthday greetings to Jagan Mohan Reddy.“May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” posted Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes to Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Jana Sena leader prayed to God for his good health, happiness, and prosperity.

"Birthday greetings to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Wishing him good health and a long life," wrote Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila also took to X to greet him. She prayed for his good health and long life.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao also greeted Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday.

Rama Rao spoke to Jagan over the phone and wished him a happy birthday. The BRS leader also wished him good health and a long life. The YSRCP leader thanked KTR for his wishes.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party leaders celebrated Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday across Andhra Pradesh.

The party leaders and workers organised the celebrations at the YSRCP offices. They cut cakes and participated in blood donation and other social service activities on the occasion.

Main celebrations were held at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy participated in the celebrations.

In his remarks on the occasion, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy, with his innovative welfare schemes, brought a change in the lives of people. "That's why, despite the party's defeat in elections, his popularity remains intact," he said.

Jagan's birthday celebrations were organised in his hometown, Pulivendula, in YSR Kadapa district. Kadapa MP and Jagan's cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy participated in the celebrations.

The YSRCP leaders organised a mega blood donation camp. Avinash Reddy also paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and cut a cake on the occasion.