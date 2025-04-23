Shahid Kapoor’S Wife Mira Turns Cheerleader For Brother-In-Law Ishaan Khatter

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, recently turned cheerleader for her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter, expressing her pride and excitement for his latest project,“The Royals.”

On April 22, Mira took to her Instagram stories to give Ishaan a sweet shout-out for his upcoming project. She shared the trailer of the film and wrote,“Yahan Koi sasti pratha hai hi nhi Love itttt @ishaankhatter Can't wait for this Summer watch.”

Notably, Mira often shares heartfelt posts on social media, offering words of encouragement and pride for Ishaan's achievements. Whether it's congratulating him on a new project or cheering him on for his performances, Mira's posts are a testament to the close bond they share as family.

Last month, Shahid Kapoor posted a series of pictures from a fun-filled pool day spent with his wife, Mira, their son Zain, and his brother, Ishaan Khatter, who also joined in on the family outing. The carousel captures the four of them enjoying endless moments of family fun.

Shahid captioned the post,“Memories are nothing without the ones we love in em. Being in the moment and taking all the happiness it has to offer. Life ....”

For the unversed, Shahid and Ishaan are half-brothers with different fathers. Shahid is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan is Neelima's child with Rajesh Khattar. Despite their different paternal backgrounds, the two share a strong and close relationship, frequently expressing their admiration and affection for one another.

Speaking of Ishaan's latest project,“The Royals” also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Sakshi Tanwar among others. In the film, Ishaan portrays Aviraj Singh, a polo-playing Rajkumar, who is poised to inherit the dwindling kingdom of Morpur following the death of Maharaj, a role played by Milind Soman.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals has been written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It is set to premier on Netflix on May 9.