Qatar PM, US State Secretary Discuss Strategic Partnership, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 23 (KUNA) -- Visiting Qatari Prime Minister and Foriegn Minister Mohammad Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional and international issues, including situation in Gaza and Lebanon as well as other issues of common interest.
In a press statement on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce pointed to the important strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, including security and economic cooperation and shared efforts to address regional challenges in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
Secretary Rubio also expressed gratitude for Qatar's efforts in securing the release of American citizens from Afghanistan, she added.
Bruce affirmed that the two reiterated both countries' support for greater security and stability in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of increased collaboration on bilateral and regional issues.
She also mentioned that Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, met with Qatari Minister of State, Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi, in Washington, D.C and discussed President Trump's upcoming trip to Qatar and the importance of building strong economic and commercial relationship. (end)
