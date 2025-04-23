Coop Pank Unaudited Financial Results For Q1 2025
|Income statement, in th. of euros
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q1 2024
|Net interest income
|17 930
|19 149
|19 082
|Net fee and commission income
|1 155
|1 303
|1 014
|Net other income
|225
|-483
|125
|Total net income
|19 310
|19 969
|20 221
|Payroll expenses
|-5 578
|-6 007
|-5 409
|Marketing expenses
|-358
|-788
|-533
|Rental and office expenses, depr. of tangible assets
|-807
|-798
|-795
|IT expenses and depr. of intangible assets
|-1 613
|-1 731
|-1 405
|Other operating expenses
|-1 162
|-1 473
|-1 286
|Total operating expenses
|-9 519
|-10 798
|-9 427
|Net profit before impairment losses
|9 791
|9 171
|10 794
|Impairment costs on financial assets
|-226
|-1 821
|-576
|Net profit before income tax
|9 565
|7 351
|10 218
|Income tax expenses
|-1 652
|-957
|-1 080
|Net profit for the period
|7 913
|6 393
|9 138
|Earnings per share, eur
|0,08
|0,06
|0,09
|Diluted earnings per share, eur
|0,08
|0,06
|0,09
|Statement of financial position, in th. of euros
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|31.03.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|564 441
|343 678
|380 644
|Debt securities
|49 536
|37 751
|36 460
|Loans to customers
|1 818 109
|1 774 118
|1 531 038
|Other assets
|34 711
|33 066
|31 320
|Total assets
|2 466 796
|2 188 614
|1 979 461
|Customer deposits and loans received
|1 914 526
|1 886 145
|1 693 254
|Debt securities issued
|250 250
|0
|0
|Other liabilities
|19 096
|27 683
|27 698
|Subordinated debt
|63 363
|63 148
|63 239
|Total liabilities
|2 247 235
|1 976 977
|1 784 191
|Equity
|219 561
|211 637
|195 270
|Total liabilities and equity
|2 466 796
|2 188 614
|1 979 461
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 213,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 516 0231
E-mail: ...
