Tinygemsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Responds To Unusual Trading Activity Amid NYSE Appeal Process

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage Group (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced unusually high trading activity as it enters the appeal process with the NYSE regarding its listing status. The company indicated that, to its knowledge, there have been no new material developments since its last announcement regarding its potential merger/acquisition with Western Son Vodka, believing the unusual market action is due in part to algorithmic trading and short selling activities. Splash will enter the appeal process with the NYSE Listing Qualifications Panel and continue trading its common stock and warrants during this period. The company remains confident in its ability to resolve its shareholder equity deficiency within the 60–90 day appeal window, although it acknowledges there is no guarantee of success.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Chispo tequila and Pulpoloco sangria. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire, and then accelerate, brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and has led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, visit .

