Mindpal Launches New Resume Checker & Builder To Boost Job Search Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The San Francisco-based startup offers candidates an advanced AI HR tool that will allow them to pass ATS and increase the likelihood of being invited to an interview.The company has extensive experience in recruiting. So far, its products include solutions for recruiters: Resume Generator, JobMatching, DeepSearch and AI HR Bots, which are gaining increasing popularity. The basic version of the application .- We decided to introduce a product line for job seekers now, because we see a problem that too many good candidates are rejected by ATS. This extends the time of the job search, which is now up to 6 months - says Chris Parjaszewski, CEO of MindPal. - Using our solutions, we want to cut it in half - he adds.In addition to Resume Checker & Builder, MindPal offers its job board, where you can find the best job offers from leading tech companies. The offer for candidates will soon be expanded with job matching, which will suggest the best offers, tailored to the resume. This will increase the efficiency of the process, both for candidates and recruiters.Market data shows that as many as 3/4 of applications do not go through ATS. On the other hand, recruiters spend less than 10 seconds analyzing selected candidatures. This means that candidates have to prepare a perfect resume, which is helped by the tools offered by MindPal.Currently, a completely new landing page is available , where job seekers will find dedicated tools. There are also proposals for recruiters, automating their daily tasks. MindPal also offers consulting, which allows you to create individual AI HR solutions for each company.

