Africa Clinical Research Management Ltd (ACE Research) Appoints Victorine Owira As New Chief Executive Officer

KISUMU, Kenya, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorine Owira has been appointed as CEO of ACE Research effective April 2025. Victoria Tifft, co-founding member and CEO, will be transitioning to become a Strategic Advisor to the new CEO and Board of Directors. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in establishing ACE Research as a leader in the clinical research industry, and we are deeply grateful for her continued involvement.

Victorine Owira brings over 20 years of hands on clinical research experience in managing clinical trials and leading high-performing teams. As Director of Clinical Operations for ACE Research she managed teams in over 37 countries throughout Africa and in the US. Her deep expertise and unwavering passion for clinical excellence, combined with a remarkable track record of success, make her the ideal leader to guide ACE Research into its next phase of innovation and impact. Under her leadership, ACE Research will continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and expand our global footprint in the clinical research field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victorine Owira as our new CEO," said former CEO, Victoria Tifft. "Her strategic vision and dedication to scientific integrity align perfectly with ACE Research's commitment to improve health outcomes through high quality research."

Media Contact:

Oliver Kipkemei

IT & Logistics Manager

+254(0)796 145263

[email protected]

SOURCE ACE Research

