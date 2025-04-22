Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First quarter 2025 earnings call and webcast are Thursday, May 8

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held April 22, 2025. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable June 1, 2025.

The company also confirms that it will release its 2025 first quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A . Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.

To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast . At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at

