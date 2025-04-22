California Water Service Group Earns Spot On USA Today’S 2025 List Of America’S Climate Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) joins others around the world in celebrating Earth Day, it is pleased to announce that is has been named one of“America's Climate Leaders” by USA Today and Statista Inc. The ranking honors organizations that drive real, positive environmental impact, according to Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

This ranking recognizes companies in the United States with more than $50 million in revenue that set meaningful standards for emissions reductions and demonstrate significant, sustained reductions. The analysis included the compound annual reduction rate of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity relative to revenue from 2021 to 2023, and considered the company's carbon disclosure rating. This is the first time Group has appeared on the list.

“We are honored to be included on USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders, as it reflects the commitment we have made to sustainability and steps we take daily to be a responsible corporate citizen,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO.“We will continue working diligently to not only meet our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction targets, but to also execute other elements of our plan that will enable us to keep delivering a safe, reliable water supply to our communities long-term.”

See the full listing of America's Climate Leaders 2025 .

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

...

310-257-1434