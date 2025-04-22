Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the“Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on July 10, 2025 to holders of record on June 26, 2025.
About Getty Realty Corp .
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
Contact:
Investor Relations
|
(646) 349-0598
|
| ...
