Ribbon Cutting Ceremony And Taste Of Camarillo At Palmera By Williams Homes

- Kyle Milano, Southern California Division President at Williams HomesCAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williams Homes is pleased to welcome the community to a special Ribbon Cutting and VIP Taste of Camarillo event at Palmera , its premier new townhome community in Camarillo. This event, free for the public, is set for Wed. April 30, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 530 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, Calif. It will mark the two-part official grand opening of this stunning neighborhood.Attendees will enjoy an evening of elegance, featuring a taste of local cuisine showcased throughout our beautifully designed model homes. Guests will also savor delicious offerings from some of Camarillo's finest restaurants, including:. Twisted Oak Tavern. Tony's Pizza Bros. Lola Betty's Kitchen. Fresh Curry Chefs. Finney's Craft House. The Tropic Truck`. The Double Shot Bar. The Wine ClosetComplimentary beverages will be generously provided by Great Western Home Loans, Williams Homes' preferred lender.Adding to the excitement, 99.1 The Ranch will provide live music and a special on-site broadcast, bringing energy and entertainment to this exclusive event. The evening will be attended by community leaders from local businesses and city officials, making this a premier networking opportunity as well as a grand showcase of Palmera's exceptional homes.“This event represents the heart of what Williams Homes is all about-building vibrant communities and bringing people together,” said Kyle Milano, Southern California Division President at Williams Homes.“We are honored to celebrate the opening of Palmera with our valued partners and the wonderful Camarillo community.”Palmera at Camarillo Village offers a collection of beautifully designed townhomes featuring modern floor plans, stylish finishes, and an unbeatable location close to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools. Several variations on five groups of tri-level floorplans include ground floor entry to a flex space, split-entry, and second-level living room front door entry.The community includes two recreation centers (one of which features a fitness center), two pools, a small dog park, and walking pathways throughout. Mixed-use retail space in the southwest corner will also be constructed in the near future. Whether you're looking for your first home or your forever home, Palmera provides the perfect blend of California coastal comfort and convenience.Join us on April 30 and be among the first to discover Palmera at Camarillo Village!For more information, visit palmerawh or contact Michael Brunette or Noel Gonzales: ..., 800.578.4709.

