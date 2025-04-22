Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror- Emergency Helpline Set Up For Tourists

2025-04-22 03:20:19
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday set up a round-the-clock emergency helpline to assist tourists in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“A 24×7 emergency help desk has been established by Anantnag district administration for tourists requiring assistance or information. Tourists can contact 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527 or 6006365245 for information or assistance,” an official spokesperson said.

He said an emergency control room has been established in Srinagar as well.

Tourists can contact 01942457543, 01942483651 or 7006058623 for assistance on the Pahalgam terror incident, he said.

