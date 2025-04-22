403
Militant Attack On Tourists In Jammu, Kashmir Leaves 28 Dead, Several Injured
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 22 (KUNA) -- At least 28 tourists, including two foreign nationals, were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday in a major militant attack in Pahalgam city of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, media reports said.
The Hindu newspaper said quoting government sources that at least 28 tourists have been killed after militants attacked a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir.
Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, however, said that the death toll will be announced later as it is being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Abdullah said on his official X account.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Indian leaders condemned the attack.
Modi also discussed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached to Jammu and Kashmir to evaluate the situation and ordered to take all necessary actions.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
