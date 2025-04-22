403
UK, New Zealand Ink Drone Deal Totaling POUND 30 Mln To Help Support Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 22 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday contracts worth POUND 30 million for drones produced by SYOS Aerospace, a New Zealand unscrewed vehicle manufacturer based in Hampshire in England to support Ukraine.
British Premier office said, this came as Prime Minister hosted New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with the leaders visited the training of Ukrainian forces by the UK and New Zealand military as part of Operation Interflex.
The British-led multinational military operation began in July 2022, to train and support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
New Zealand trainers have worked alongside British counterparts to help train more than 54,000 soldiers on Operation Interflex, and New Zealand are expected to today confirm that they will extend their support for the initiative in the UK until the end of the year.
During the visit to see the training first hand in the South West of England, the leaders discussed plans to further step up defence and security cooperation, with defence ministers being instructed to work on a new joint defence partnership between both countries to ensure the relationship is fit for the twenty-first century.
The partnership between the UK and New Zealand contributes to upholding stability and security across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement "The vital work we have been doing together on Operation Interflex and our support for Ukraine, the UK and New Zealand have stood shoulder-to-shoulder for generations in pursuit of peace and stability.
"As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, I am proud how much we are doing together to support our national and economic security - stepping up our defence spending, deploying our navies together in the Indo-Pacific, and continuing our work to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position".
The UK and New Zealand are also deepening collaboration in the agriculture technology sector.
A new Investor Partnership deal will see New Zealand investment in British small and medium enterprises to develop cutting edge equipment supporting growth, farming sustainability and food security.
Total trade in goods and services between the UK and New Zealand was POUND 3.6 billion in 12 months to September 2024 an increase of 5.3 percent, or POUND 179 million in current prices, from 12 months leading up to September 2023. (end)
