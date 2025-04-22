NASDAQ Forecast Today 22/04: Plunge Continues (Chart)
- If there were any questions as to whether or not the panic was going to continue, that was answered with an emphatic“yes” at the open on Monday. The market has dropped yet another 3% or so during the day, as we just continue to sell anything we can going forward. The downtrend probably has further to go at this point in time, but I can also make an argument that sooner or later this selling has to stop.
There's nothing on this chart that suggests bullish behavior under any circumstance. The size of the candlestick is terrific, but these days the candlesticks are all huge anyway. Losing 3% is nothing new at this point, and quite frankly I think you might as well get used to this. You will have to be very cautious with your position size but recognize that it is simply a market that doesn't have a lot of clarity to it, and unfortunately, all it takes is a quick Tweet or announcement to turn things around massively. I have talked to several professional traders that simply think that the NASDAQ 100 is“untradable” at the moment.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUnfortunately, I also get a lot of communication with retail traders that are trying to figure out how to get rich overnight. This is a very dangerous market and you have to have one eye on the chart, and the other one on Twitter or newswires. As things stand right now, we may be in a 3000 point range.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment