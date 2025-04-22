Silver Lining Clinics Launches Mental Health Groups For Seniors In Partnership With Participating PA Senior Centers

MOODRX LLC dba Silver Lining Clinics

Six-week therapist-led group sessions help Pennsylvania Medicare-enrolled seniors manage grief, anxiety, isolation, and life transitions-at no cost.

- Sami Quazi, Founder, Silver Lining ClinicsWAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, is launching a new series of therapist-led mental health group sessions through partnerships with senior centers across Pennsylvania. The program will begin this spring in collaboration with the Wayne Senior Center in Wayne, Pa. The six-week series is available at no out-of-pocket cost to seniors aged 65 and older enrolled in Medicare.Developed specifically to address the emotional and psychological needs of older adults, the program offers weekly one-hour sessions covering topics such as grief and loss, anxiety and stress management, social isolation, life transitions, coping with chronic illness, and building resilience. Each session is led by a licensed therapist and incorporates practical, evidence-based tools to help participants navigate life's challenges while connecting with others in a supportive environment.“Older adults deserve access to mental health care that reflects the realities of aging with dignity, connection, and purpose,” said Sami Quazi, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Silver Lining Clinics.“These groups are designed to support emotional healing while helping seniors strengthen community ties and rediscover a sense of purpose.”Wayne Senior Center is the first to partner with Silver Lining Clinics to bring this no-cost service to its members. Additional senior centers across the state are expected to join in the coming months. Eligible seniors can register through their local center, with all session costs covered under Medicare Part B.Silver Lining Clinics invites senior centers throughout Pennsylvania to connect and explore partnership opportunities to offer these groups to their members. The program is fully facilitated, with session content, materials, and licensed therapists provided by Silver Lining Clinics.A part of MoodRx LLC, Silver Lining Clinics offers outpatient mental health services tailored to older adults, delivered both in-person and through secure virtual platforms across Pennsylvania.For more information or to bring these groups to your senior center, visit

