Festival Plaza Earns LEED Gold Certification For Outstanding Commitment To Sustainable Operations

Dubai, UAE: Festival Plaza, the urban lifestyle mall in Dubai South, has obtained the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 Building Operations and Maintenance (O+M) Gold certification. The landmark achievement strengthens the mall's reputation as an eco-friendly shopping destination and positions it as a sustainability leader within the retail sector.

Since it first opened its doors in 2019, Festival Plaza has been dedicated to supporting national sustainability goals. The certification highlights the mall's commitment to maximizing energy efficiency, improving air quality, conserving resources, boosting resilience, safeguarding the health of its visitors and tenants, enhancing inclusivity and accessibility, and advancing positive impact on the community.

During the LEED evaluation process, Festival Plaza earned 65 points, positioning it among the top-performing sustainable retail destinations in the region. By adopting green building practices, the mall has achieved a 17.9% reduction in energy intensity, 14.6% savings in water usage, and an 85% waste diversion rate. Additionally, its carbon footprint has been reduced by 1,250 metric tons CO2 equivalent (CO2e) per year, contributing to significant environmental benefits.

In addition, Festival Plaza has one of the healthiest and most accessible shopping environments in the UAE. The mall boasts high indoor air quality with CO2 levels at 600 parts per million (ppm) and total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) at 110 micrograms per square metre. Meanwhile, easy access by public transport, with a Transportation Score of 92/100, significantly reduces emissions from commuting. Occupants were generally 'Very Satisfied' with the destination, while shoppers' appreciation of its steadfast focus on elevating the visitor experience, comfort, and well-being was reflected in the Human Experience Score of 85/100.

“At Festival Plaza, we firmly believe that green initiatives drive both profitability and planet-friendly results. We are immensely proud of the LEED Gold certification that strengthens the mall's brand image by officially testifying to its alignment with global sustainability standards. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our teams that have been instrumental in earning this accolade, which will go a long way in attracting eco-conscious consumers, tenants, and investors while driving long-term loyalty. This success motivates us to pursue a journey of continuous improvement and leverage the latest innovations to minimize our environmental impact,” said Felizardo Orticio, Sr. Operations Manager at Al-Futtaim Real Estate.

LEED, the most widely used green building rating system in the world, provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED-certified buildings are critical to addressing climate change, meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, enhancing resilience, and supporting more equitable communities.