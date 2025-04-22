403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Festival Plaza Earns LEED Gold Certification For Outstanding Commitment To Sustainable Operations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The landmark achievement places the mall among the top-performing eco-friendly retail destinations in the region
-
Festival Plaza is dedicated to maximizing energy efficiency, improving air quality, conserving resources, boosting resilience, safeguarding the health of its visitors and tenants, enhancing inclusivity and accessibility, and advancing positive impact on the community
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment