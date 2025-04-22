Rock The Bells Festival Returns With Class Of 2025: Summer's Kool -- Featuring Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, Too $Hort, Scarface, And More, Plus A Tribute To Uptown Records' Legacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's theme,, sets the tone for a standout celebration of musical legends, cultural trailblazers, and the lasting impact of Hip-Hop. The evening will carry the energy of a- where iconic voices across the genre come together to celebrate the

This year's lineup spans generations and genres, bringing together hitmakers and cultural torchbearers, including Busta Rhymes , Redman , Eric B. & Rakim , Remy Ma , Too $hort , Scarface , Plies , Boosie , Fabolous , Lil' Mo , and more. Hosted by the first lady of rap, Roxanne Shante , and soundtracked by the legendary Kid Capri , the night promises to be a masterclass in Hip-Hop and artistry. Paying homage to one of the most influential labels in Black music history, the Uptown Records Celebration -curated by DJ Eddie F -will feature performances by Al B. Sure! , Donell Jones , Christopher Williams , Soul For Real , and others, delivering a set full of songs the culture knows and loves.

Before being offered to the general public, the Rock the Bells Festival goes on presale from Tuesday, April 23, at 11:59 PM EST to Thursday, April 25, at 10:00 AM EST. The local, venue, and promoter presale begins on Thursday, April 24, at 10:00 AM EST and ends at 11:59 PM EST . Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 25, at 10:00 AM EST at Ticketmaster.

"Rock The Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation, and innovation of Hip-Hop," said LL COOL J, Founder of Rock The Bells. "Class of 2025: Summer's Kool is more than a festival - it's a cultural homecoming. We're celebrating the artists who built the foundation and the new voices pushing it forward, all in one night. This is Hip-Hop in its full glory - past, present, and future."

From long-awaited reunions to rare appearances, the 2025 Rock The Bells Festival brings together the artists who shaped Hip-Hop across generations and geographies:



East Coast Icons: Busta Rhymes and Redman will deliver their signature, high-energy performances and lyrical fire, while Philly legends State Property return as a full squad, ready to bring the bars and pressure that defined a generation. The unstoppable lyrical powerhouse and one of Hip-Hop's most formidable voices, Remy Ma, with a triumphant performance - joined by East Coast originations KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane , delivering the golden-era weight, wisdom, and presence only they can bring. In addition, Fabolous , known for his smooth delivery and clever wordplay, will grace the stage along with powerhouse R&B sensation, Lil Mo , who will deliver a soulful, raw, and unforgettable set.



West Coast and Southern Legends: Too $hort , a true pioneer of West Coast rap, joins Houston legend Scarface , known for his soulful storytelling. The South's got something to say - fan favorites Boosie and Plies will add their own raw and unapologetic flair to the lineup.

Sonic Trailblazers: Eric B. & Rakim , two of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop, reunite for a rare, must-see performance, while Capone-N-Noreaga , the duo that defined late '90s East Coast rap, is reuniting on stage as well with their gritty lyricism and street anthems.

Additional performances include the underground anthem kings M.O.P., and Coast Contra, who represent the new generation of lyricists as they make waves in Hip-Hop with their intricate, explosive delivery.

EDDIE F. PRESENTS - UPTOWN RECORDS & UNTOUCHABLES FAMILY CELEBRATION

For the first time, the festival will host a historic Uptown Records celebration, curated by Uptown alum, Untouchables Entertainment Group Founder, and multi-platinum producer DJ Eddie F . This landmark moment brings together the legendary voices that defined Uptown's signature sound and reunites the artists whose music helped shape an era of music and culture.

The lineup will include:

Al B. Sure! . Christopher Williams . Soul For Real . Jeff Redd . Donell Jones . Horace Brown . Monifah . Intro . Mr. Cheeks . CL Smooth . Father MC .

"Partnering with LL COOL J and the Rock The Bells festival is an extension of our shared commitment to celebrating Black culture through powerful live experiences," said Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective. "This isn't just an event-it's a cultural movement. We're proud to help bring together generations of fans and legends to honor Hip-Hop's impact and ensure its legacy continues to thrive on the biggest stages."

It's about the bars that taught us. The beats that moved us. The culture that shaped us. Class of 2025: Summer's Kool isn't a reunion - it's a reminder.

Class is in session. See you in June.

This year's Rock The Bells Festival is proudly presented as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival , New Jersey's largest summer celebration of music, comedy, and culture, produced by NJPAC.

ABOUT ROCK THE BELLS

Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice of timeless and classic Hip-Hop that stands firm as an anchor, trusted authority, and generational bridge for the culture. As a guardian of Hip-Hop, Rock The Bells preserves the genre's legacy while elevating its influence through storytelling, experiences, and innovation that connect pioneers with rising voices. The Rock The Bells Festival serves as the company's flagship live event, bringing the ultimate celebration of Hip-Hop music, art, and culture to the stage.

Visit , stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow @RockTheBells on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for more information.

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list (#39) and the #3 Global Top Urban Promoter/Producer, BPC continues to redefine excellence in the live event space. A 100% Black-owned business, the BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies with a shared mission: to be the world's leading producer of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. Learn more at .

