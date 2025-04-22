Coventry Launches Enhanced Cash Value Program For Universal Life Policies

The program will provide enhanced cash values using only a policy illustration.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, a leading creator of longevity and life insurance products for the life insurance industry, today announced the launch of an Enhanced Cash Value program that enables seniors to access significantly more cash than they would otherwise receive from the cash surrender value in their Universal Life insurance policies, without the need for medical records or underwriting.

The Enhanced Cash Value program gives advisors the ability to offer a unique value-added service to their clients. Coventry will provide advisors who have clients with qualifying policies an Enhanced Cash Value quote in 24 hours, and, in many cases, transactions can be closed in five days or less.

"This is a fundamental shift in the way advisors engage with their clients," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "It gives them an opportunity to better serve their clients while providing them a new option for liquidity. We invite advisors to test our Enhanced Cash Value model: submit your clients' Universal Life policies and see how quickly Coventry delivers."

Coventry continues to grow its proprietary capital offerings and has partnered with leading insurance companies, banks, and asset managers to deploy what is effectively an unlimited capital pool into the Enhanced Cash Value program.

"The response from policyowners, their advisors, and the capital markets has been extraordinary," added Buerger. "Enhanced Cash Value is a scalable solution built on Coventry's industry-leading track record of delivering results for both policyowners and investors."

To learn more about Coventry's Enhanced Cash Value program, visit enhancedcashvalue.

About Coventry

For over 35 years, Coventry has been redefining insurance. By uniquely bridging insurance and capital markets, Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance and pioneered the resulting life settlement industry. Coventry has completed over $45 billion in longevity-linked transactions, opening a wealth of opportunity for consumers, financial professionals, and institutional investors alike. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry

