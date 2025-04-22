Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Ride-On Toy For Children (LOS-254)
PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun new ride-on vehicle for children that can be used on land or in the pool or other such body of water," said an inventor, from Valencia, Calif., "so I invented the REYES INVENTION. My design would provide hours of entertainment as well as a mild form of exercise for children."
The invention provides a versatile ride-on vehicle for children. In doing so, it can be used on land and in water. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment. It also eliminates the need to purchase and store two separate ride-on vehicles. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-254, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
