Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness Partners With Gethairmdtm To Bring Advanced Hair Restoration Solutions To Portland

Thrive introduces GetHairMD's comprehensive hair solutions to Portland, offering personalized treatments for all hair loss types.

- Dr. Adam MaddoxPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness, a premier anti-aging center in Portland, partners with GetHairMDTM to offer comprehensive hair growth solutions. This collaboration brings GetHairMD's complete range of FDA-cleared non-invasive hair restoration treatments to the Portland area.Dr. Adam Maddox, founder of Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness, along with co-owner Jeffrey Richmond, will lead this new initiative designed to meet the growing demand for effective hair restoration services in the Pacific Northwest.Hair loss affects millions of Americans, with over 50% of adult men and 40% of adult women experiencing some form of hair thinning or loss during their lifetime. This partnership provides local access to the same advanced treatments available at GetHairMD's 50+ locations nationwide, for Portland residents seeking solutions."Hair health is a natural extension of our integrative approach to wellness and anti-aging," said Dr. Adam Maddox, Medical Director of Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness. "Many of our patients have expressed concerns about hair loss, and this partnership with GetHairMD allows us to provide science-based, personalized treatment plans using the most effective solutions available today. It aligns perfectly with our philosophy that maintaining health and preserving natural youthful vitality extends to every aspect of appearance."Jeffrey Richmond, Co-Owner of Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness and President of the Business of Aesthetics community, recognized the rising demand for hair restoration services through his extensive industry involvement. "Through my work with the Business of Aesthetics podcast and community, I've witnessed firsthand the significant growth in patient requests for effective hair restoration solutions," said Richmond. "We wanted to be early adopters of this trend at Thrive, providing our patients with proven treatments backed by medical expertise rather than the questionable options many consumers try before seeking professional help."With this partnership, Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness joins the GetHairMDTM network of experienced physicians who specialize in all forms and causes of hair loss.The practice will now offer the full GetHairMD suite of hair restoration options, including:. Clinical Hair Growth Laser therapy that stimulates cellular repair and improves blood flow. FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion treatment, delivering specially formulated serum directly into the scalp. Personalized prescription topical medications. At-home therapy solutions. Professional-grade nutritional supplements specifically formulated for hair healthEach patient will receive a customized treatment plan based on their specific type of hair loss, medical history, and desired outcomes, following GetHairMD's multi-modality approach that has achieved a success rate exceeding 90%."Dr. Maddox and the Thrive team have built an exceptional reputation in Portland for their integrative approach to aesthetic medicine and wellness," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "Their commitment to comprehensive care and proven results makes them the ideal partner to bring our hair restoration solutions to patients in the Pacific Northwest. The Portland community will benefit greatly from having these advanced treatments available from physicians they already know and trust."Treatment programs are designed to fit into patients' lifestyles, with many options requiring minimal time commitment while delivering noticeable results. The practice will also offer complimentary consultations for those interested in learning which hair restoration options might be right for them.About Thrive Aesthetic & WellnessThrive is Portland's premier anti-aging center, founded by Dr. Adam Maddox and Jeffrey Richmond with a focus on integrative medicine that combines internal wellness with external aesthetics. With more than ten years of experience serving the Portland community, Thrive offers a comprehensive range of services including body contouring, hormone replacement therapy, injectables, laser treatments, and now hair restoration. The practice is known for its exceptional customer service, compassionate patient care, and natural-looking results.For more information about Thrive Aesthetic & Wellness, please visit .About GetHairMDTMGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50+ locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit .

