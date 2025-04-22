Europe White Oil Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034 | Major Players Like Exxonmobil And Sasol Lead Europe's White Oil Advancements

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe White Oil Market: Focus on Application, Functionality, Grade, Products, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's white oil market is projected to reach $1.59 billion by 2034 from $685.4 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

In the European market, the white oil sector features a broad array of highly refined, mineral-based oils utilized in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food processing, and industrial applications. The rising demand for purity and safety in product formulations has made white oil indispensable in the manufacture of lotions, ointments, lubricants, and plasticizers.

Recent innovations in refining processes have resulted in white oils that comply with stringent EU regulatory standards, including pharmaceutical- and food-grade variants. Major market players like ExxonMobil, Sonneborn LLC, and Sasol provide top-quality products that meet the increasing demand for safe, non-toxic ingredients.

Furthermore, heightened consumer awareness around sustainability and eco-friendly production practices is steering European companies towards greener manufacturing methods. Overall, the European white oil market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Market Segmentation



Product Type: Mineral White Oil, Light Grade, Heavy Grade, Synthetic White Oil, Polyalphaolefin (PAO), Polybutene, Others

Grade Type: Technical/Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Food Grade, Others

Application: Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, Textiles, Automotive and Industrial, Agriculture, Plastics, Polymers, and Adhesives, Others

Functionality Type: Lubrication, Moisturization, Emollient, Solvent, Protective Coating, Plasticizer, Release Agent Country: Germany, Spain, U.K., France, Italy, Rest-of-Europe

Report Scope:

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The market has seen major developments through business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures. The favored strategy has been launching processing units to fortify their market position.

Competitive Strategy:

Key players have been profiled, with detailed competitive benchmarking highlighting strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, aiming to uncover untapped revenue opportunities.

Key Market Players



BP

FUCHS

H&R Group

Shell International Total Energies

Key Attributes:

