India-Nepal Energy Cooperation In Focus During Manohar Lal's Kathmandu Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, April 22 (IANS) Marking a key milestone in India-Nepal Energy Cooperation, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Nepali counterpart Dipak Khadka on Tuesday jointly visited the 900 MW Arun-3 hydropower in Nepal which is being constructed with Indian assistance.

Both ministers reviewed progress, discussed ways to resolve bottlenecks, and launched electromechanical works at the power house, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu revealed.

The hydropower project is being developed by SJVN Limited, an Indian public sector undertaking.

"It was an immensely productive and insightful meeting with Honorable Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs of India. We are visiting the powerhouse and dam area of the Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project in Makalu Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha. The Arun-3 project, which is being developed at an impressive pace, is set to play a pivotal role in bolstering Nepal's energy supply. If the current momentum continues, it will soon become operational," Khadka, who is Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, posted on X after visiting the facility.

Earlier in the day, Khattar arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day visit, emphasising that detailed discussions would be held during his visit on promoting mutual cooperation between the two nations on major energy-related issues.

The minister highlighted that, in keeping with the 'Neighbourhood First' policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has been encouraging cooperation with Nepal at every level.

Earlier this month, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said that he had "extremely fruitful and positive" discussions with PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

Nepal is considered a priority partner of India under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the meeting continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries with both leaders reaffirming the commitment to continue to work towards further deepening the multifaceted bilateral partnership.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Bangkok. India attaches immense priority to relations with Nepal. We discussed different aspects of India-Nepal friendship, especially in sectors like energy, connectivity, culture, and digital technology. We also talked about some of the key positive outcomes from this year's BIMSTEC Summit, especially in areas of disaster management and maritime transport," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.