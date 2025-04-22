Fortune Launches First Workplace Innovation Summit In Dana Point May 19 - 20

The inaugural event will imagine, debate, and design the bold future of work

Over 30 speakers, including top executives from Google, OpenAI, Indeed, Chipotle, IBM, Salesforce, and more

A key creative from the hit series Severance will join us as a special guest

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today the launch of the Workplace Innovation Summit in Dana Point, California, May 19 - 20.

The inaugural, invitation-only event will convene the brightest HR and executive minds from Fortune 500 companies, startups, investment firms, government, academia, and culture-making sectors to imagine, debate, and design the bold future of work. Topics of discussion include AI and HR tech, company culture, upskilling and reskilling in an AI world, diversity and inclusion, and leading in times of crisis.

"The workplace has undergone a transformation in recent years. Now more than ever, executives need a space to come together, anticipate what's next, and shape the future of work," said Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, CEO of Fortune. "Fortune has a long-standing history of covering the issues that matter most at work-from our in-depth CHRO Daily reporting to now bringing those stories to life through Fortune Live Media."

Over the course of two days, attendees will hear from top executives on the rapid changes reshaping the workplace. The first day will feature a thought-provoking discussion on the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) with legal scholar Kenji Yoshino, Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Constitutional Law, New York University, moderated by Azure Gilman, summit co-chair and Fortune deputy editor, Leadership. On the second day, former FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub will examine whether government and corporate leaders are adopting Silicon Valley's fast-and-loose approach to terminations months after she was fired-and what this means for business ethics, leadership responsibilities, and workplace stability.

Jeremy Hindle, production designer of the hit TV series Severance, joins as a special guest to share how the show's iconic design doesn't just support the narrative-it transforms the workplace into a character in its own right.

Additional speakers include:



Kiersten Barnet, Executive Director, New York Jobs CEO Council

Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and Cofounder, Phenom

Tracy Christian, Founder, TCA MGMT

Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Chris Hyams, Chief Executive Officer, Indeed

Larry Miller, Chairman, Jordan Brand Advisory Board, Nike

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Chief Impact Officer, IBM

Nathalie Scardino, President & Chief People Officer, Salesforce

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Glassdoor Julia Villagra, Chief People Officer, OpenAI

Attendees can engage in hands-on, experiential labs designed to enhance leadership and decision-making skills. In Leadership in the Dark: An Immersive Experience, led by Sara Minkara, participants will be challenged to navigate leadership and communication while blindfolded, fostering authentic conversations, problem-solving skills, and creative thinking. Additionally, in the masterclass What Poker Can Teach Us About Making Better Executive Hiring Decisions, Rosanna Trasatti, CEO of Eleva Executive Leadership Advisory, will use Texas Hold'em poker strategies to reveal how businesses can improve executive hiring decisions, reducing costly mistakes.

The Workplace Innovation Summit will be led by co-chairs Azure Gilman, Senior Feature Editor Indrani Sen, Editorial Director Kristin Stoller, and Senior Writer Phil Wahba.

The Fortune Workplace Innovation Summit 2025 is presented in collaboration with founding partner Indeed, and with partners Calm, Guild, and McKinsey & Company.

