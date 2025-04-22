Kogan & Disalvo Expands To Broward County, Welcomes Acclaimed Trial Attorney Michael J. Ryan

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law Firm

- Partner Darryl KoganFT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kogan & DiSalvo, one of Florida's premier personal injury law firms known for its results and dedication to clients, proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Broward County and the addition of veteran trial attorney Michael J. Ryan to its growing legal team. Ryan, a well-known trial attorney, also serves as mayor of Sunrise, Florida.With this expansion, Kogan & DiSalvo now operates 11 offices across Florida, deepening its commitment to delivering top-tier legal representation to individuals and families affected by serious injury or wrongful death.Michael J. Ryan brings more than 25 years of courtroom experience, representing clients and seeking justice in complex personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability litigation. He has helped secure over $250 million in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs nationwide. But what truly sets Ryan apart is his dual role as a respected legal professional and a trusted public servant.Since 2010, Ryan has served as the Mayor of Sunrise, one of Broward County's largest and most vibrant cities. As mayor, Ryan has focused upon, amoung other community priorities, public safety, education, and sustainability-priorities that align directly with Kogan & DiSalvo's core values of advocacy, integrity, and community commitment.“Michael Ryan is not only a brilliant trial attorney, but also a proven leader who understands what it means to serve,” said Managing Partner Darryl Kogan.“As a mayor, he has spent over a decade building relationships, improving lives, and championing public safety. His presence at our firm reflects who we are: the best attorneys with the deepest community roots.”Ryan shared his enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating:“I'm proud to join Kogan & DiSalvo, a firm that shares my passion for justice, advocacy, and sustained public service with compassion and the goal of making our world a better place. Together, we'll continue making a real difference-both in and out of the courtroom.”Ryan's public service has earned him numerous accolades, including the Walter G.“Skip” Campbell, Jr. Lawyer-Public Servant Award from the Broward County Bar Association, Sustainable Civic Leader of the Year, and recognition for his leadership in making Sunrise a U.S. Chess Federation“Chess City.”A summa cum laude graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Law and an alum of The George Washington University, Ryan began his career as a federal judicial law clerk and has since become a recognized figure and author in both the legal community and the community-at-large, including on such matters as electronic discovery and trial strategy.“Adding Michael to our firm is about more than legal skill-it's about community,” said Partner Ted DiSalvo.“He's lived the values we fight for in court every day. As we grow in Broward, his leadership will help us serve our neighbors even better.”With the addition of Michael J. Ryan, Kogan & DiSalvo continues to set the standard-not just for legal excellence, but for real, local impact.________________________________________About Kogan & DiSalvoKogan & DiSalvo is a top-tier personal injury law firm with 11 offices across Florida, known for delivering compassionate, aggressive, and results-focused representation. The firm handles a wide range of injury cases, including auto accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injuries-always fighting to protect those who need it most.

