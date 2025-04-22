Penta Security Expands Cloudbric Managed Rules For AWS WAF To Two New Regions

Cloudbric Managed Rules

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Penta Security , a leading cyber security company and provider of web application security in the Asia-Pacific region, has expanded the service region for Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF to two new regions this year.

Cloudbric Managed Rules for AWS WAF (CMR) is a managed rule groups service for AWS WAF. Managed rule groups offer a preset of security rules for users and are provided by AWS and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). Penta Security currently offers six CMR products on the AWS Marketplace, which users can subscribe to and implement on AWS WAF. CMR is based on the core technologies of Penta Security's proprietary Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution and has been validated by a third-party IT solutions comparative testing firm, The Tolly Group, for its top-tier detection rate.

Following AWS's expansion to Calgary, Canada in December 2023 and Malaysia in December 2024, Penta Security promptly onboarded these new regions, aiming to help users with the challenge of creating their own security rules when using AWS WAF.

Taejoon Jung, Director of the Planning Division at Penta Security commented,“Defining and managing security rules can be a complex task for AWS WAF users if they do not have security expertise, and Cloudbric Managed Rules were specifically designed to address these challenges. By swiftly onboarding new AWS regions, we aim to foster a safer environment for AWS WAF users.”

To further address the challenges of managing and maintaining security, Penta Security has also recently launched Cloudbric WMS, a usage-based SaaS managed service for AWS WAF, now available for subscription on the AWS Marketplace.

