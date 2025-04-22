Bragg® Announces Partnership With Nonprofit Organization, Save The Bee

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "From the beginning, the Bragg family was committed to a mission of health and wellness for all people and the planet. They helped people thrive through educating about the power of healthy habits, empowering organic agriculture and generously supporting the causes they cared about," said Bragg CEO Linda Boardman. "Bragg's partnership with Save the Bee is an extension of that legacy - our commitment to expand the ways we can contribute to a more sustainable agricultural ecosystem."

The importance of bees cannot be understated. Bees pollinate 75% of the world's flowering plants. In fact, one-third of our diet – our favorite foods that keep us healthy and happy - need bees to grow. And in total, bees (or "pollinators") contribute $18 billion annually to the U.S. economy in crop production. (Source: Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations 2020 , USDA 2022 )

"Bees play an integral part in all our lives, and for Bragg, they're an essential part of the apple-growing process. A 'keystone species,' the bee adds to the resiliency of crops, decreases soil reduction and are critical to a vibrant agriculture system, and this includes apple growth," says Eric Mason, Executive Director at Save the Bee. "By cultivating pollinator-friendly environments in agricultural landscapes, it is possible to not only strengthen bee populations but also to unlock numerous environmental benefits that enhance the sustainability and ecological balance of farming systems. That's why this partnership with Bragg is so important for us."

The Bragg/Save the Bee partnership is a testament to the power of collective action in preserving the planet's health and the wellness of people. Through combined efforts, the goal is to protect pollinators, secure food supply and create a more sustainable future for generations to come. This partnership will work to help address:

– Bragg is investing in the planting of more than 10 acres of essential pollinator habitat in collaboration with Save the Bee. These carefully cultivated spaces will provide bees with vital resources throughout the pollination season, enhancing their health and longevity.– The establishment of a biodiverse pollinator habitat will contribute to increased crop resilience, reduced soil degradation and higher apple yields. By integrating sustainable farming practices, this initiative aims to improve agricultural sustainability while supporting a flourishing ecosystem.– Through the Bragg Bee 101 Series, Bragg will provide educational resources on the evolving status of bee populations, best practices for beekeeping and the critical role of pollinators in agriculture and environmental health. There will also be educational videos available for consumers to learn more about this partnership and little changes they can make around the home. With these tools, consumers will be able to play a key role in helping pollinators in their local area, joining together to make a positive impact.

For more information on the Bragg/Save the Bee Partnership, visit Bragg/SaveTheBee . Images here for media use.

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg .

ABOUT SAVE THE BEE® :

Founded in 2012, Save the Bee® ( ) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to help bees and humans thrive. Bees are crucial to our survival, pollinating 75% of the fruits, nuts, and vegetables that keep us healthy. Bees enable forage for our livestock, fiber for our clothing, and of course, honey! Yet, bees face critical threats from pesticides, diseases, and habitat loss. Save the Bee® funds research on bee and hive health, plants millions of square feet of pollinator habitat, and inspires and educates the next generation of beekeepers, bee enthusiasts, and bee habitat stewards. Join us and Save the Bee®.

