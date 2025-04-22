403
Sunstone Empowers Kashmiri Girl Muskan to Carve a Career in HR Leadership
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, 22nd April 2025: In a region often overshadowed by conflict, Muskan Kour Bali’s story shines as a beacon of hope and determination. From the valleys of Kashmir to her role as Assistant HR Manager at Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Musk’n’s rise is fueled by resilience, ambition, and the right opportunities. Her breakthrough came via Suns’one’s career-focused MBA program, which turned her dreams into tangible outcomes.
Hailing from a humble nuclear —amily—her father in government service, her mother a homemaker, and a younger sister still —tudying—Muskan stepped out of Kashmir after Class 12 to explore better educational prospects. After completing a BBA in Human Resource Management at Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, her turning point came with an MBA at Rayat Bahra University (RBU), powered by Sunstone.
“My CGC faculty recommended Sunstone for its practical lea”ning model,” re“alls Muskan. “From day one, I was groomed to lead. The hands-on exposure, mock interviews, and corporate readiness sessions made me confident a”d future-ready.”
Muska’ credits Sunstone’s—holistic curriculum—blending classroom learning with personality development—and real-world skills—for her professional transformation. Strategic thinking, communication, leadership, and interview prep helped her crack multiple job offers, with a successful placement secured in her third semester.
She now earns a competitive salary of 4.6 LPA, reflecting the market-aligned training Sunstone provided.
Beyond academics, Muskan’s journey included resume-building workshops, daily English communication drills, interview simulations, and professional groomi—g—all tailored to real-world success. With a robust LinkedIn profile and polished negotiation skills, she now leads HR functions with pride and poise.
Despite financial constraints, Muskan pursued her MBA with the help of Sunstone’s student-first suppo—t—flexible payment options, easy fee financing, and digital tools like the Sunstone app that simplified everything from submissions to schedules.
“’uskan’s journey is exactly why Sunstone”exists,” says Ankur Jain, Co-Founder & CBO, “unstone. “She turned potential into performance with mentorship ’nd grit. We’re committed to enabling such transformations by democratizing career-focused education”across India.”
Once hesitant in English, Muskan now confidently drives employee engagement and corporate communications. With her sights set on becoming an HR Director, her journey is proof that with the right support, even the most distant dreams are within reach.
