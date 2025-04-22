Trust & Will Secures $4.5 Million Investment From Curql To Expand Estate Planning For Credit Union Members, Bringing Series C Funding To $32M+

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an innovator in the financial services space, Trust & Will has helped more than one million Americans begin their legacy planning journey, and this strategic investment will enable even greater integration within the credit union ecosystem.

Trust & Will secures $4.5M investment from Curql, bringing Series C total to $32M+ to expand estate planning access.

Trust & Will's collaboration with credit unions began in 2018, evolving from a single partnership to working with more than 200 credit unions today. With this investment, the company is taking its commitment a step further by forming a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) – a structure widely embraced within the Curql ecosystem. Through this CUSO, credit unions will have the opportunity to invest in and offer specialized estate planning services tailored to their members' unique financial wellness needs.

"Forming a CUSO isn't just a step forward – it's a signal of deep commitment to the credit union movement. Trust & Will understands how credit unions operate, and this move brings estate planning even closer to the core of member service," said Nick Evens, President & CEO of Curql. "We're proud to back a fintech that's not only delivering innovation, but doing it the credit union way,"

Curql , a collaborative ecosystem of over 130 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, which exists to bring emerging fintech to credit unions, saw an immediate opportunity in Trust & Will's mission. The investment aligns with Curql's focus on transforming financial services for credit unions and their members by ensuring they have access to the next generation of financial tools and technology.

"Credit unions have long been champions of financial security, helping members build and protect their wealth through every stage of life," said Cody Barbo, CEO & Co-Founder of Trust & Will. "Estate planning is a natural extension of that mission; providing families with the protection and peace of mind they deserve. From our first credit union partnership to now forming a CUSO, we've witnessed the trust and care credit unions bring to their communities. With Curql's support, we're making it easier than ever for credit union members to secure their legacies and strengthen their financial futures."

As part of this next phase of growth, Trust & Will is also joining the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO) as a Platinum Partner, underscoring its deep integration within the credit union industry. Membership in NACUSO will provide Trust & Will with access to exclusive industry insights, collaborative networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships that will accelerate its impact on credit unions nationwide.

The investment from Curql and Trust & Will's expanded role in the credit union industry will ensure that estate planning becomes a seamless part of comprehensive financial wellness strategies for credit union members.

The investment and CUSO formation also resonate across the credit union movement, from large institutions to local, community-driven organizations that prioritize personalized service. For many credit unions, estate planning aligns with their mission of empowering members with financial security, but traditional options often feel out of reach due to complexity and cost.

By leveraging this investment from Curql, Trust & Will is ensuring that credit union members have access to estate planning solutions designed with their needs in mind. Through deepened industry collaboration, financial innovation, and strategic expansion, Trust & Will continues to set the standard for modern estate planning.

About Trust & Will

Founded in 2017, Trust & Will is the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., trusted by over one million individuals and families. Our simple, secure, and attorney-approved online solutions help Americans easily create wills, trusts, healthcare directives, and other essential estate planning documents tailored to state-specific laws. With a focus on easy access and a guided experience, we're transforming how families plan for the future and protect their legacies.

Our platform supports 17,000+ financial advisors, along with 150+ enterprise partners and financial institutions, including AARP, Fifth Third Bank, LPL Financial, UBS, and USAA. We empower professionals to integrate estate planning into their client services, enabling multi-generational wealth planning. With more than one million users and $100+ billion in self-reported estate assets, Trust & Will is redefining estate planning as a relationship-deepening driver of financial wellness.

Recognized for innovation and leadership, Trust & Will has earned spots on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM lists. Learn more at trustandwill .

About Curql

Curql, a collective of over 130 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, brings timely solutions to the credit union industry. With over 40 fintech partners in their Portfolio, Curql ensures that technology is designed specifically for credit unions, allowing them to better serve their members and remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. Learn more at curql .

SOURCE Trust & Will