No Bluffing: New Book Applies Poker Strategies To Business And Life

- Pasha EsfandiaryCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pasha Esfandiary, an entrepreneur and former professional poker player, shows readers how to put card-playing tactics to use in other endeavors in his new book Raising the Stakes: Professional Poker Strategies for Winning in Business and Life.Skills such as knowing when to take risks, learning to read people, and spotting bluffs have as much value in professional and personal settings as they do when you are hunched over a card table with a stack of chips in front of you, Esfandiary says.“Poker players calculate the 'lifetime expected value' of every decision-the average likely return on this or that choice in the long term, over a lifetime of such decisions,” he writes.“These calculations were second nature to me in a hand of poker, and I worked at making them automatic in my life, too.”Raising the Stakes, published by Advantage Books and now available, explains how poker pros control emotion, calculate odds, use money as leverage to make more, and weigh risk versus reward.Esfandiary shows how to use those skills for negotiating a business deal, understanding a conflict, reading a spouse's motivation, lobbying for a promotion, raising kids, or buying a house.The author also shares his personal story of how he gravitated toward games––including poker and video games––because he excelled at them while struggling in other areas, such as school and dead-end jobs. Although he was failing in the real world, Esfandiary thrived in this alternative world of games because he“understood their nuances, unlocked their secrets, and played like a demon.”As he honed his poker skills and his confidence grew, he worked his way up from small cash games in garages to poker tables with some of the highest stakes in the world.Today, he has put the professional poker circuit behind him, but as a businessman, he still knows how to call a bluff and play a winning hand.“In poker, as in business, investing, romance, family, and other realms, every mistake is a lesson,” Esfandiary writes.“Every play you make is a data point to improve on. We might lose in the short term, but we're always focused on the long term.”About Pasha EsfandiaryPasha Esfandiary, author of Raising the Stakes: Professional Poker Strategies for Winning in Business and Life, is a former professional poker player and the founder and CEO of Evoke Capital. Evoke is a real estate private equity firm that specializes in acquiring manufactured housing communities in growing markets across the U.S. Esfandiary also hosts a podcast,“Road to 100,” which he describes as being for those who want to disrupt the status quo and create a life on their terms.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

