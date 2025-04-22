Vidarbha Scorches As Mercury Soars; Nagpur Rolls Out Heat Action Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, April 22 (IANS) A blistering heatwave has swept across the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, with mercury levels in Nagpur soaring to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius. As the sun beats down mercilessly, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has rolled out its Heat Action Plan in full swing to safeguard citizens from the sweltering conditions.

Streets in Nagpur are shimmering under the intense heat, and the cityscape feels like it's been set ablaze.

Nagpur holds the distinction of being the first municipal corporation in Maharashtra to formally implement a Heat Action Plan, an initiative aimed at minimising heat-related health risks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Vidarbha, including Nagpur, for April 23 and 24, warning of continued extreme temperatures and urging caution.

Other major cities in the region -- Akola, Wardha, Chandrapur, and Amravati -- are also sweltering under similar extreme heat conditions, with daily life severely affected.

However, there may be some respite, with the IMD forecasting relief by the weekend.

To combat the searing heat, the NMC has taken several proactive measures. Water coolers have been installed at various public locations, offering much-needed relief to passersby.

In a thoughtful move, municipal gardens are now open throughout the day, giving residents a sanctuary under the canopy of trees to escape the peak afternoon sun.

On the city's roads, traffic intersections are being shaded with green nets, which has drawn praise from commuters forced to stop at signals under the harsh sun. Although these nets are currently installed at select junctions, citizens are calling for wider implementation.

“It's extremely difficult to travel in this heat,” said one local commuter.“They should install green nets at every intersection.”

Another added,“The green nets are a real blessing. At least we can wait at the signal without being roasted. Every traffic signal should have them.”

In addition, drinking water stations have been set up at key points across the city, further boosting the civic body's efforts to keep residents hydrated and safe.

However, animal lovers are urging the government to provide drinking water for the city's birds and animals too in public places where they can easily quench their thirst in the scorching heat.