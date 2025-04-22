Granite EPIK Confirmed As Top POTS Replacement In Network Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patented Solution Exceeds FCC and Industry Standards for Performance, Reliability and Compliance QUINCY, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications , a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced the successful network test results for Granite EPIK , confirming it as a robust replacement for legacy TDM-based voice services. Testing performed in the first quarter of 2025 corroborates that EPIK exceeds performance benchmarks set by the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Adequate Replacement Test (ART). EPIK underwent rigorous testing to verify compliance with the FCC's standards for network performance, service quality, and compatibility with critical applications such as 911 services and communications security. Across more than 2.5 million observed calls, including nearly 278,000 during peak hours, the results demonstrated EPIK's ability to deliver substantially stronger performance than the FCC benchmarks for a replacement for legacy TDM-based voice services: Granite EPIK | Network Performance Testing Results



FCC ART

Standard EPIK

(24 hours) EPIK

(Peak Hours,

Weekdays 7-11 PM) Numbers of Calls - 2.5M 278K Calls with Mouth-to-Ear Latency of

<200ms 95 % 99.98 % 99.98 % Calls with Packet Loss <1 % 95 % 98.24 % 98.54 % Avg Packet Loss Per Call 1 % 0.07 % 0.11 % Service Availability 99.99 % 99.9997 % 99.9998 % Calls on LTE - 37.3 % 37.3 % Dropped Calls - 0.0003 % 0.000144 % Blocked Calls - 0.13 % 0.18 %

In addition to exceeding all relevant FCC standards for a replacement for TDM-based voice services, EPIK has also consistently demonstrated full interoperability with essential applications and functionalities such as fire and security alarms, fax machines, medical monitoring devices, point-of-sale terminals, and virtually all existing analog devices. EPIK meets all regulatory requirements for critical applications and functionality, including 911 and emergency services, communications security, and services for individuals with disabilities. As a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN), EPIK ensures NFPA 72 compliance for fire alarm signaling and reliable communication utilizing wireline data connections and multiple 4G LTE networks, maintaining connectivity even during outages. Based on a Class 5 softswitch that fully emulates a Central Office, EPIK delivers a code-compliant network handoff without compromising service quality or reliability.

"Granite EPIK is our answer to the skyrocketing need for POTS replacement technology on specialty-lines as the industry exits copper-based, analog services," said Rob Hale, President & CEO of Granite. "We continue to invest significantly in EPIK because the need for reliable, future-ready connectivity has never been greater. These successful test results reaffirm our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that businesses need today and can grow with tomorrow."

Granite EPIK is leading the way in POTS replacement technology as major carriers accelerate plans to retire legacy services. For example, in 2024, AT&T announced it intends to phase out copper-based services across large swarths of its wireline footprint by 2027 and has filed applications with the FCC to discontinue TDM-based voice services at select wire centers. As AT&T and other carriers continue with the process of discontinuing TDM services, Granite EPIK's robust performance against the FCC's standards makes it a leading solution for customers seeking to transition away from TDM voice services.

To learn more about Granite EPIK, visit EPIK - POTS Replacement .

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC

