QDOBA Mexican Eats® Brings Tropical Flavors To The Menu With Return Of Mango Salsa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With tropical flavors taking center stage in the culinary world and consumers craving bolder, more adventurous flavors, we're thrilled to treat our guests to a seasonal favorite," said Tara Lynch, Director of National Marketing at QDOBA. "Mango Salsa is our second most requested menu item – right after our Loaded Tortilla Soup. Knowing customization is so important to our guests, we hope this reintroduction will unlock many different, fun and flavorful ways they can elevate their favorite meals at no added cost."

The sweet blend is made to enhance any QDOBA offering, from bowls and burritos, to salads, quesadillas and more. It pairs especially well with the popular Citrus Lime Shrimp, which boasts a freshly sautéed, tangy flavor, and Surf and Turf, which deliciously combines shrimp and flame-grilled steak.

Beginning April 22, QDOBA invites guests to customize their favorite entrées with Mango Salsa in-restaurant, online and through the QDOBA website and app for pickup, delivery and catering at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, visit .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 800 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For six years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States and, recently, Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Non-traditional opportunities are available nationwide. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit .

Discover more at QDOBA or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

SOURCE QDOBA