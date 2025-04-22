Technomile Introduces Partner Program To Enhance Customer Success And Drive Business Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to launch our new Partner Program, which underscores our commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships with other leaders in the federal marketplace," said Billy Biggs, Chief Revenue Officer and President at TechnoMile. "This program empowers partners to leverage TechnoMile's industry-leading solutions for doing business with the government to provide exceptional value to their customers, while simultaneously unlocking new business and revenue streams."

The TechnoMile Partner Program offers four key partnership types:



Implementation Partners : Implementation partners will specialize in deploying and configuring TechnoMile solutions, providing expert services to ensure successful onboarding, seamless integrations, and optimal performance for customers.

Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Partners : VAR partners will be authorized to sell TechnoMile software solutions in combination with their own value-added offerings – such as consulting, integration services, or other software – and will benefit from exclusive pricing, sales enablement, and co-marketing opportunities.

Referral Partners : Referral partners will introduce potential customers to TechnoMile, earning compensation for successful referrals and benefitting from a streamlined process to connect their network with innovative solutions built for the unique needs of government contractors. Consulting Partners : Industry experts and consulting firms will be able to leverage TechnoMile solutions to provide strategic guidance, advisory services, and tailored business solutions to help clients optimize their federal sales and/or contracts functions.

Partners joining the program will gain access to a robust set of resources, including dedicated partner support and training, as well as opportunities for joint marketing and business development initiatives.

"We understand the importance of building a strong ecosystem that drives growth, comprehends the unique and complex needs of federal contractors, and delivers superior outcomes for customers," added Biggs. "By working closely with partners across these key engagement models, we're enabling businesses to expand their reach in the government contracting space while ensuring our customers receive best-in-class solutions and support."

TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

For more information about the TechnoMile Partner Program and how to join, visit technomile/partners .

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile or follow us at linkedin/company/technomile .

