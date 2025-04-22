403
Lawyer asserts British soldiers do not have immunity in Kenyan killing case
(MENAFN) A lawyer representing the family of Agnes Wanjiru, a young woman murdered in 2012, has disputed the British Army’s claim that its soldiers are immune from prosecution in Kenya. Mbiyu Kamau, speaking with RT, stated that Kenyan courts have jurisdiction over the case, as the crime occurred on Kenyan soil, and that the immunity defense is invalid.
Wanjiru's body was found in a hotel septic tank near the British Army Training Unit Kenya’s (BATUK) garrison in Nanyuki after she went missing following a night with British soldiers. A 2019 Kenyan judicial inquiry concluded that British soldiers were responsible for her death and ordered further investigations. A British soldier reportedly confessed to the murder in 2021, but no charges have been filed.
In November 2023, the BATUK sought to have the lawsuit filed by Wanjiru’s family dismissed, arguing the Kenyan court had no jurisdiction over the case. This has sparked tension between the UK and Kenya, particularly as incidents involving British soldiers in Kenya, such as environmental violations, have also caused local protests.
Kamau criticized both the Kenyan and British governments for obstructing justice, pointing out that the suspect has evaded accountability for over a decade. He called for the release of the suspect's identity to ensure justice for the Wanjiru family.
