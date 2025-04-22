403
US cancels visas for African nation
(MENAFN) The United States has revoked all visas for South Sudanese passport holders, citing the country's refusal to accept its nationals being deported. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on Saturday, stating that it was effective immediately.
Rubio explained that South Sudan's transitional government has failed to adhere to the international principle that nations must accept the return of their citizens when deported by another country, including the US. As a result, the US Department of State has taken action to revoke all existing visas for South Sudanese nationals and prevent further visa issuances.
The decision comes amid political tensions in South Sudan, where fears of civil war have escalated. The US government has warned that countries that do not cooperate on deportations could face further consequences, such as visa sanctions or tariffs. South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has remained unstable since a civil war broke out in 2013. While a peace deal in 2018 allowed rival leaders to share power, political unrest continues.
The Biden administration had previously granted Temporary Protected Status to South Sudanese nationals, due to the ongoing conflict in their country. However, this designation will expire on May 3, raising concerns about the future status of South Sudanese citizens in the US.
