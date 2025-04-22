403
Malian FM claims Ukraine feeding instability in Africa
(MENAFN) Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has accused Ukraine of destabilizing Africa by supporting terrorist groups in the Sahel region. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Diop claimed that Ukraine's actions pose a significant threat to regional security, citing the deaths of Malian soldiers and civilians.
Mali, which severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine, now considers Ukraine a "terrorist state" due to its open support for terrorist groups in the region. Diop stressed that Ukraine must be held accountable for its actions and prevent Africa from viewing it as an irresponsible actor causing instability.
The Malian government, along with its regional partners, has voiced support for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, acknowledging that peace would benefit global stability. Diop's statements follow a visit to Moscow for consultations between the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and Russia, where the Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso leaders reiterated their accusations against Ukraine.
The three countries have accused Ukraine of supplying weapons and training to rebels and jihadist fighters in the Sahel. The allegations include Ukrainian military intelligence providing information used in a deadly ambush in July 2024. Despite denials from Ukraine, some reports suggest Ukrainian involvement in the attack.
