Victims Testify In Baku Trial Of Ruben Vardanyan On Charges Of War Crimes And Terrorism

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On April 22, the trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan continued in Baku with the testimonies of victims, mostly mine victims, who have suffered serious injuries due to landmines allegedly planted under his leadership and support, Azernews reports.

Hasanali Aliyev, one of the victims, testified that on February 4, 2024, he stepped on a mine while grazing animals in his yard.

“As a result, the lower third of my left leg was amputated,” he stated. Many of the victims arrived at the courtroom using crutches or canes, underscoring the severe consequences of mine-related incidents.

The court proceedings, held under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have brought a wide range of serious charges against Vardanyan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and illegal military and political activities.

Ruben Vardanyan is facing dozens of charges, including but not limited to:



War of aggression (Articles 100.1, 100.2)

Deportation, torture, and enforced disappearance (Articles 107, 109, 110, 112, 113)

Mercenary activities and violations of international humanitarian law (Articles 114.1, 115.2, and multiple sub-articles of 116)

Murder and attempted murder (Articles 120.2 and 29.120.2 series)

Illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, and its financing (Articles 192.3.1, 214.2 series, 214-1)

Creation of illegal armed groups and threats to aviation safety (Articles 218, 228.3, 270-1 series, 279 series) Illegal border crossing and attempts to change the constitutional order (Articles 278.1, 318.2)

The trial continues with further testimonies expected in the coming sessions.