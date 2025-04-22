DSG Global Announces New Co-Leaders Of Chicago Office: Margaret Resce Milkint And Cheryl Stevens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG GlobalCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DSG Global (Diversified Search Group), a Forbes top ten global executive search and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Margaret Resce Milkint and Cheryl Stevens as Co-Leaders of the firm's Chicago office, effective immediately. The announcement underscores DSG Global's ongoing commitment to growth in the Chicago market and throughout the Midwest, serving clients locally, nationally, and worldwide.Milkint, who joined DSG in 2021, serves as Managing Director and Global Insurance Practice Leader within the firm's Financial Services Practice. With over 35 years of experience in executive search, she is a recognized leader in the insurance and healthcare sectors. Her expertise spans C-suite and board searches, succession planning, and transformational leadership initiatives across the property and casualty, life, health, and reinsurance sectors.Stevens is a Managing Director in DSG's Nonprofit & Social Impact Practice. Since joining the firm in 2018, she has earned a well-deserved reputation for placing visionary senior executives in a wide range of mission-driven organizations across the nonprofit, philanthropic, and broader social enterprise sectors. Known for her relationship-centered and values-driven approach, she leads CEO and senior leadership searches in Chicago and nationwide.“We are thrilled that Margaret and Cheryl will be co-leading our Chicago office, bringing with them deep leadership, expertise, and having meaningful impact across all sectors,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG Global.“As we continue to expand our reach, their partnership will continue to fortify our presence in the Midwest and accelerate our ability to enable exceptional outcomes for our clients.”Margaret Resce Milkint shared her excitement about the opportunity, stating, "Chicago is a hub of growth and intersection for DSG Global-from our practices in Nonprofit & Social Impact to Insurance & Financial Services, Education, and Healthcare. We are ready to build our synergies and accelerate DSG Global's impact on the Windy City. I am excited to collaborate with my trusted partner, Cheryl Stevens, and our winning Chicago colleagues."Cheryl Stevens echoed that enthusiasm, adding: "I joined Koya seven years ago, and it's been incredible to see how we've grown-now as part of DSG Global-to expand our reach and deepen our impact. Chicago and the Midwest have been key markets throughout my time with the firm, and it's an honor to step into this role alongside my colleague Margaret, building on such a strong foundation as we continue to grow and strengthen our capabilities."As Co-Leaders of the Chicago office, Margaret and Cheryl will work collaboratively across practices and industry sectors to build on the firm's solid foundation in the region, enhance client relationships, and identify opportunities for growth and innovation.About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)DSG Global is a leading executive search and consulting firm delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. With expert insights and specialization across industries and sectors, we offer customized strategic support to drive measurable results through leadership.

